HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Something great happened yesterday evening! At 4:38 p.m. Eastern Time the GOES-T satellite initiated takeoff at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Center. The GOES- T will be the third satellite in the GOES- R series. Geostationary means that it will be ‘stationary’, constantly feeding back information from the same location. The satellite will hold its greatest purpose in the western hemisphere. Once GOES-T reaches geostationary orbit, it will be renamed GOES-18. Plans for GOES-18 will be to replace current GOES-17, acting as GOES West. Together with GOES-16 we will have access to high quality satellite information to more than half the globe, from the west coast if Africa to New Zealand.

GOES-17 ABI Band 10 https://cimss.ssec.wisc.edu/

GOES-T is the size of a small school bus and weighs over 6,000 pounds. It has a 5 panel solar array, and produces 5,000 watts of energy, which is enough energy to run your central AC unit.

(ABI) Advanced Baseline Imager is the main instrument that scans the Earth’s weather, oceans, and environment. ABI can be used to watch and control wildfires, track hurricanes, perform aviation duties, and monitor our oceans. GOES-R also carries the new (GLM) Geostationary Lightning Mapper, a first of its kind. Lightning data will help forecasters better predict initial thunderstorm development and intensification.

What else will GOES 18-do?

It can track solar flares! The Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI) and Extreme Ultraviolet and X-ray Irradiance Sensors (EXIS) will help keep up to date the impact that these solar flares and other space hazards bring to earth. We can view magnetic fields and space weather using The Space Environment In-Situ Suite (SEISS) and Magnetometer monitor. Space weather and disruptions in Earth’s magnetic field can cause disruptions to power, utilities, communication, GPS, and radiation damage to satellites already in orbit.

GOES-18 will hold its position in the sky to cover the western contiguous United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean. There are many different weather phenomena that occur in this part of the world that up-to-date information on can be vital better forecasting and researching.

Here are a few key reasons the recent launch of GOES-T is so important:

Will provide critical data from the west coast of the U.S. This is where our weather patterns begin, higher quality data from overseas is a big plus in forecast confidence.

Fire detection and monitoring smoke/ dust

Sea surface temperature data for hurricane forecasting and marine life monitoring

Detection of volcanic activity, ash, and sulfur dioxide trails

Monitoring atmospheric rivers