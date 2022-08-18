PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) –The Pearland Little League All-Stars begin their run in the Little League World Series on Thursday night, as the Southwest Regional champs face the Mid-Atlantic Regional champions from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

The game will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Locally, Hometown Sports Bar & Grill is one of the many locations hosting a watch party for the Pearland Little League World Series game this evening. Other location showing the game this evening are Iguanas Ranas on 518, Hometown Grill on Pearland Parkway, Center Court on Pearland Parkway, Center Court on 518, and Valenson’s Brewery in Pearland.

Raising Canes will also be donating 15% of sales if you mention the fundraiser. This will be for the 1601 Broadway Street and 9527 Broadway Street locations.

Hometown Bar and grill even switched over their logo colors for the series to cheer on the Pearland Little League.

Our Pearland youth will be representing the Southwest region, as they play in Lamade Stadium. The stadium has a capacity of 45,000 and placed into the side of Bald Eagle Mountain, a part of the Nittany Mountains, a portion of the Appalachian Mountains that extend from Georgia to Maine. It was even named by Sports Illustrated as one of the top 20 places in the world to see a sporting event.

You can head on out tonight to Hometown Bar & Grill to get some food, have some cold drinks, and escape the storms. They will have items off to raffle and t-shirts for sale. 100% of t-shirt funds will go back to the team.

You could also win a hat signed by the players! These kids have been on a roll, a few of these signatures may be worth big bucks in the upcoming years! We may even have a few future Astros in the mix!