Houston (CW39) – Expect isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms today after a good soaking yesterday across town. Mid-low 90s will be seen as our high temperature today. Yesterday was much cooler across SE Texas as some locations saw high temps struggle to even hit 90 degrees.

With heat and humidity in place, heat index values will rise to 100-105 throughout the afternoon. Lows fall into the upper 70s tonight.

Less rainfall expected next week as high pressure builds overhead. Plan for upper 90s this weekend then possible triple digits next week. For multiple days we could hit 100 degrees.