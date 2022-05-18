HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – As the hot weather of spring and summer arrives, mosquito season reaches its peak here in southeast Texas. The warm temperatures make them pass through their life cycle faster, so more are laying eggs and more eggs are hatching!

“Bug forecasting” is slightly out of my wheelhouse, but I do know TWO things for sure…

Mosquitoes hatch in standing water. We are currently in a widespread drought across the state. With less rain… there is LESS standing water!

My quest for the day is to find out if ongoing drought conditions in the state of Texas will aid in a decline in mosquito populations this season vs. seasons in the past. For some help on this topic, I have travelled to Harris County Public Health’s Mosquito Vector and Control Unit to speak with their director, Chris Fredregill.

Drought Monitor

Throughout the morning we will touch on topics involving how to protect ourselves from other bugs common in our region, and ways to “mosquito proof’ your yard this spring.

FORECAST FOR YOUR WEEKEND HIKE

Hiking Forecast

The next few days will not be all too bad to venture out into the great outdoors. Temperatures will be warm, sun will be shining for the majority of the time, and when it is all said and done… we will even come out a few degrees cooler Sunday afternoon.

Hazards along the trail include sunburns, breezy winds, bugs, and slippery spots with the slight chance for rain showers on Saturday and Sunday.