HOUSTON (CW39) – Less chances for rain today in southeast Texas. With that being said, our temps will be slightly higher than yesterday, in the low 90s.

This morning is warm and muggy with temps in the upper 70s. Overcast conditions and some patchy fog hang around from the overnight hours into your morning drive.

By the ride home one or two drops of rain may tap your windshield, however no excessive downpours are expected.

Thursday also will call for less rain, but by the evening some heavier showers and thunderstorms will be able to develop to our north. This will be attached to a low pressure system passing through the central part of the state.

Heavy rainfall continues for the western part of the state. A moderate risk of excessive rainfall has been issued. Some locations near Del Rio saw about a foot of rain in just 24 hours!