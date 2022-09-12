HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston, we have a ‘LIGHTS OUT ALERT’!

On Monday night, a high volume of birds are expected to migrate through the city. An expected 23,000 birds/ km/ night will occur tonight.

Light pollution harms birds, but you can help! Building owners, businesses, developers, and homeowners can help protect migrating birds by turning off all non-essential nighttime lighting on buildings and other structures from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night. On nights like tonight when a ‘Lights Out Alert’ is issued, make it even more of a priority.

BirdCast for the night of Sept. 12th (Source: Birdcast)