Lights out! Birds migrating north!

HOUSTON (CW39) – Birds migrate north during the wintertime to take advantage of increased insect population and nesting availability. Most birds make this trip during the nighttime hours. Officials say that you can help by turning off your unnecessary lights from 11 PM to 6 AM during the months of migration! While “Lights Out Nights” runs April 19th – May 7th in Houston, everyone is encouraged to turn building lights out nightly, if possible, throughout the spring until migration in Texas ends June 15th.

Birds can become confused and disoriented by the artificial lights of big cities. We often see the birds collide into buildings and windows due to this. While the birds are flying around trying to orient themselves in space, they become tired, more prone to predators, and other urban threats. If we turn off unneeded lighting during the night for the migrating months, we can help these birds have a safer travel.

As a homeowner you can turn off decorative exterior lights, reduce atrium lighting wherever you can, and try to reduce any light that could be reflecting upward into the sky where birds are passing. Closing blinds and removing plants from the windowsill can also be helpful when preventing bird confusion.

On the flipside you could also be saving some money on your electricity bill by conserving energy! A win for you, your wallet, and for wildlife!