HOUSTON (KIAH) – Another warm and breezy day Thursday with nothing more than a few sprinkles. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday, mainly during the afternoon, as a disturbance passes by.

Futurecast Friday at 2 p.m.

Parts of Texas will likely see severe storms Thursday night through Friday. Locally, the atmosphere could support a few strong storms, but it’ll take some work to make it happen. Conditions are more favorable for severe storms farther northeast of Southeast Texas.

Severe weather outlook Friday

A severe weather outbreak, along with the potential for multiple tornadoes, is likely in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas where a moderate (level 4 out of 5) risk of severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

Locally, after the rain passes, a very weak cold front arrives in Houston late Friday night. This will bring dry air with a cooler feel Saturday morning (lows 58-62), then warm and sunny weather during the day with highs in the 80s.

Houston 7-day forecast