HOUSTON (KIAH) — After spotty light showers all week, a completely different rain setup takes shape this weekend. There is potential for thunderstorms that could produce more than one inch of rain in some areas.

Forecast rain totals this weekend

As this stormy situation nears, we’ve seen a gradual later shift in the storm timing on several weather computer models. That means rain may very well impact you if you have outdoor plans Sunday, especially in the morning.

Saturday starts like most days this past week… cloudy, patchy fog, warm, humid, spotty light showers. A few scattered thunderstorms begin to show up in the afternoon, but still won’t cover much ground just yet.

Futurecast Saturday at 10 p.m.

Saturday night is when a weak front sparks widespread showers and thunderstorms, beginning over our far northern areas of Southeast Texas, then slowly progressing southward late overnight.

Futurecast Sunday at 6 a.m.

Sunday will likely be wet in the morning, with some thunderstorms in the mix. Again, rain slowly progresses southward. By afternoon, most of the rain should be wrapped up. However, some models indicate that rain could linger into the afternoon. Our high-resolution GRAF model pushes the rain down to the coast by noon, and I feel like this is the more likely scenario.

Futurecast Sunday at 10 a.m.

After the weekend, the next big weather changeup happens late Tuesday when a cold front brings storms, followed by much cooler air the rest of the week.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast