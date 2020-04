Did the morning storms wake you? The squal line moved through quickly with strong winds, followed by intense rain around 4am.

Over 100,000 residents lost power in effected areas.

So what’s in store now that the worst has pushed on? Morning Dose meteorologist Maria Sotolongo has that!

Here’s a look:

If you have down trees in your neighborhood, you can call for a cleanup:

⛈ Last night's storms were intense! 😮Please report any fallen trees, knocked down signs or flashing lights to 311 🌳🚦👍 #StaySafe #HouStreets pic.twitter.com/h2CyKsQe43 — Houston Public Works (@HouPublicWorks) April 29, 2020

