HOUSTON (KIAH) – Very isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out somewhere in Southeast Texas the next few days. But, for the most part, most of us will remain dry.

Forecast rain chances for Houston

For now, we’re calling for a 20% rain chance on Memorial Day, meaning rain will be isolated if it forms. Beyond Monday, the atmosphere will be slightly less stable, supporting a few more showers and thunderstorms. That’s when rain chances increase to at least 30%.

Houston 7-day forecast

As for temperatures, it’ll be warm, like you’d expect for this time of year. In fact, the 30-year average high/low for this date is 89/70, and that’s about where our temperatures will be for several days.