LIVE WEATHER UPDATES

6/22/2020 12:45pm— Still seeing torrential downpours pushing south and southeast. Here is a summary of what to expect:

-Street flooding continues to be the main threat. Isolated totals have reached 3 to 4 inches, but most of us have seen less than 2 inches.

-There is an Urban and Small Stream Advisory in effect until 1:15pm.

-There are several high water spots around town. For example: HARDY AIRPORT CONNECTOR Eastbound Before JFK BLVD . Turn around if you see flooded roads!

-Storms will last for another hour or so until they move off shore. But expect continuing rain chances this week.

6/22/2020 11:30am — Heavy rain moving through! Torrential downpours at times, 40 mph winds and lighting are the greatest threats! Never drive through flooded areas. This line of storms will continue to slowly push south/southeast.

Traffic anchor Hannah Trippett and I have this 11:30am LIVE severe weather update for you. As weather moves through our area this week, we will continue to provide these updates for you about traffic and weather. So share it with loved ones you have in affected areas that could see

Here are the latest rain gauges, showing the last thirty minutes of rainfall accumulation. Between a quarter of an inch to as much as 1.25″. Street flooding is possible.

Between today and Wednesday, we’ll likely see 1-2 inches in general, with higher isolated amounts. This pattern stays in place until the weekend, when Saharan dust will inhibit rain and make our sunsets bright and bold.

