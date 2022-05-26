HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Heroes, Hope & High Water was just released last week on May 19th. You can order your today through Di Angelo Publications. We are one week away from the official start of Hurricane season (June 1st), and 2022 marks the 5 year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

Di Angelo Publications is a modern publishing firm with a multicultural team of varied political, secular, and non-secular beliefs. As an independent publisher, Di Angelo Publications staunchly supports the First Amendment and thus, encourages all of its authors to speak out in the manner of their choosing. We provide an inclusive platform for a diverse range of impactful experiences and unique perspectives. In short, we publish powerful stories.

About the Book

Bill Baldwin gave the commencement address at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville,

Texas on August 4, 2018, the summer after the Texas Gulf Coast Region experienced Hurricane

Harvey. This book and these life lessons are the end result of that event. This book is about what

happened after a hurricane and the goodness in mankind after an exceptional event in time.

Commemorating the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, and the incredible story of what can

happen when people come together in a time of need to help others because it could have

been them, Heroes, Hope, and High Water makes a great gift or inspirational token.

About the Author

Bill Baldwin is a passionate Houstonian who does all that he can to contribute to a city

characterized by diversity, equity, and opportunity. He is the proud broker and owner of

Boulevard Realty, an independent boutique Houston real estate firm, and his dedication

to the betterment of life for all Houstonians has led to an array of volunteer leadership

opportunities. This includes serving as a City of Houston Planning Commissioner,

President of the Houston Heights Assocation (for multiple terms), and co-chair of Mayor

Sylvester Turner’s Quality of Life Transition Committee. One of Bill’s most rewarding

platforms to give back was forming the Houston Relief Hub, a citizen-led hub for

donations, volunteering, and relief formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Bill is a

voracious reader, a cycling and running enthusiast, and an ardent supporter of Houston’s

urban transformation. At the end of the day though, Bill’s just the proud father of

Richard and Ginger and loving partner to Fady Armanious.