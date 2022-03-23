HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Multiple tornadoes were confirmed by the national weather service after they began to survey the damage yesterday afternoon. Damage reports indicate an EF-1 tornado in Madison County. An EF-2 tornado with approximately 125 mph winds, occurred in Houston County.

According to NWS Houston, “Occasional EF-2 damage stretched from the Mapleton area (near the intersection of Highway 21 and FM 3275) to near the intersection of Highway 21 and County Road 3052 to the west and northwest sides of Crockett. There were three serious injuries and additional minor injuries with this tornado.”

Tornadoes SE Texas



An EF-0 tornado in the Snook area in Burleson County. Another indication of an EF-0 tornado was seen between College Station and Snook in Burleson County near FM 60 and Reveille Road intersection. An EF-1 tornado occured in the Saxon Road area in eastern Brazos County. This is roughly 5 miles southeast of Kurten or 6 miles westsouthwest of Iola. A weak EF-0 tornado occured in Danbury.