HOUSTON (CW39) – Last night storms rolled through the greater Houston area with eye catching lightning and damaging winds.

A report of a thunderstorm related wind gust was recorded at 7:20 p.m. in Madisonville. The high winds caused for the window glass to break at a local tractor supply store.

A thunderstorm related wind gust reportedly flipped over a few aircraft at Hooks Airport at 8:41 p.m.

At Bush Airport, thunderstorm wind gusts of 97 mph swept through causing power outages throughout the area at 9:06 p.m.