Local Weather | Foggy Friday morning for Katy and Tomball

Fog for west and north areas

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have fog in some areas this morning. Not a major situation, but some spots around Tomball have some 1/3 of a mile around Katy too. It’s not expected to cause any problems, and will burn off after sunrise. Just be cautious as you drive through these areas.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has more about that and your forecast rain chances for Friday afternoon.

