HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread wet weather sweeps through much of Texas today. Areas far west and northwest of Houston could see freezing rain Wednesday morning. Locally, the winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings end at noon.

Weather alerts as of Wednesday morning

While it’s quite cold in and around Greater Houston, it’s just warm enough to avoid the ice. However, widespread off and on rain is in the forecast today, tonight and the first half of Thursday.

Dangerous freezing rain is possible across much of Texas, including San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. Ice storm warnings even extend as far north as Little Rock and Memphis.

As you know, it’s been a long stretch without the sun ever since clouds rolled in last Friday. Finally, by this Friday, clouds clear and sunshine returns for a few days. The weekend will be very nice with warmer temperatures.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast