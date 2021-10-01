Look ahead: Sunshine, clear skies and lower humidity in 7-Day Forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The stretch of wet weather southeast Texas has seen this week will continue, with more rounds of showers and storms expected Friday and through the weekend. In addition because of all the rain this week and potentially slow motion of showers and storms for Friday, all of Southeast Texas is in a slight risk area for excessive rain in WPC`s outlook.

Once the weekend is over look for a pattern change to come following the passage of a cool front through the area Sunday into Monday. Like most fronts in the early transition into fall, the temperature change is not a big one – perhaps not noticeable at all during the day, but we`ll see the weather changes with some cooler nights and drier air.