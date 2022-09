HOUSTON (CW39) – Days are getting shorter over the course of September as we approach the start of Fall on the 21st. Sunrise today is at 7:04 a.m. and our sunset time is 7:30 p.m.

This time next week the sun will be setting at 7:19 p.m.! This means that evening walk after dinner may be cut short if you like to be indoors before dark.

By October our sunsets will be dipping into the 6 o’ clock hour. Expect a 6:54 p.m. sunset in 30 days.