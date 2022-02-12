HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Your valentine may give you chills, and so will the morning temperatures come Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s by 7am, warmer than the day before, but still cool to start. By the afternoon we warm up to the mid 60s. Sunny skies remain. Date night temperatures will stay mild with winds shifting from out of the west to out of the south. A precursor of dramatically changing weather for the next several days. By dinner, 7 p.m. temperatures will be in the upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

CW39 Weather

The weather has been changing rapidly the past few days, and we are stepping onto a new temperature roller coaster this upcoming week. This could send your sinuses, wardrobe, and allergies for a loop. Saturday morning showers were able to help clear the air of a lot of that cedar pollen giving folks issues this past week. Counts have gone down from a heavy to medium level.