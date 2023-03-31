HOUSTON (KIAH) – A major severe weather outbreak takes place Friday, with the worst of it occurring northeast of Texas. Locally, we are on the very far southern end of this outbreak, with potential for a few severe storms north of Houston Friday afternoon and evening.

Severe weather outlook Friday

Areas immediately north of Houston could see a few storms that may produce hail and/or strong winds. Farther north, from Bryan northward, there is an added very low risk of tornadoes.

Houston 7-day forecast

Saturday will be rain-free with lower humidity. However, it’ll be very warm with highs in the upper 80s. On Sunday, moisture returns along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms.