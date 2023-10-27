HOUSTON (KIAH) – Most of Texas may be warm now, but a strong cold front will bring a winter-like chill soon. The coldest air enters North Texas Sunday morning, then charges southward through the day, ending up in Houston late Sunday night.

At one point Sunday afternoon, it’s possible that temperatures will range from 20s in the Panhandle to 90s in South Texas! By Monday afternoon, widespread temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s take over most of the state.

This cold front will also bring windy conditions and scattered rain Monday and Tuesday. As it looks now, rain should taper off in Houston before Halloween evening, but it will be brisk. Plan your costume accordingly. Sunset on Halloween will be at 6:36 p.m.

Before all of this changing weather next week, it remains warm and muggy through Sunday. Afternoon 80s could feel like low 90s with the humidity.