HOUSTON (KIAH) – Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified Tuesday night. It peaked as a category four hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it was nearing Florida’s Big Bend Coast, then very slightly weakened to a category three hurricane just before landfall.
Drier air is being pulled southward on the west side of Hurricane Idalia, which can be felt in Houston with lower humidity and a pleasant feel Wednesday morning. The dry air, dry ground and northeast breeze has prompted a fire weather warning in Houston and Southeast Texas Wednesday.
Houston will see a few more dry-heat days with highs near 100. Humidity goes up this weekend, with rain chances returning Sunday and beyond.