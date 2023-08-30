HOUSTON (KIAH) – Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified Tuesday night. It peaked as a category four hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it was nearing Florida’s Big Bend Coast, then very slightly weakened to a category three hurricane just before landfall.

Hurricane Idalia Wednesday morning

Drier air is being pulled southward on the west side of Hurricane Idalia, which can be felt in Houston with lower humidity and a pleasant feel Wednesday morning. The dry air, dry ground and northeast breeze has prompted a fire weather warning in Houston and Southeast Texas Wednesday.

Fire weather warning Wednesday

Houston will see a few more dry-heat days with highs near 100. Humidity goes up this weekend, with rain chances returning Sunday and beyond.

Houston 7-day forecast