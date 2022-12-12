HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night.

On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage Tuesday afternoon and night.

That said, a swath of 3.0-3.75″ fell Saturday and Saturday night across central portions of Southeast Texas. See the graphic below for highlighted areas of concern that is being monitored.

Since the ground is saturated in those areas, any stronger cells that develop and produce localized higher amounts in a short time period will be prone to quickly runoff. Localized street flooding and rises on smaller watersheds would be possible. Elsewhere, the thread of flash flooding appears low at this time.