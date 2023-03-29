HOUSTON (KIAH) – 66 million people are at risk for severe weather Friday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Futurecast Friday afternoon

A powerful storm system, currently impacting the West Coast, will travel eastward this week. There may be a few severe storms in the Central U.S. Thursday, but Friday is when all of the ingredients come together for what looks to likely be a major severe weather outbreak. In fact, many tornadoes could form, including the strongest types of tornadoes that tend to be large and long-lasting.

Severe weather outlook Friday

In addition to the potential tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and very large hail will also be possible. The highest risk, which for now is a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced” risk zone, includes many states in and around the Mississippi River Valley like Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.