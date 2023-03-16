HOUSTON (KIAH) – Thursday will be the last warm day for several days as a strong cold front moves through late Thursday night. Widespread showers and storms come with it, and some may be severe with strong winds.

Before the cold front arrives, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop Thursday. Temperatures warm to the mid to upper 70s with south winds at 15-25 mph with higher gusts at times.

Futurecast Friday at 2 a.m.

The cold front arrives shortly after midnight, and likely produces a long line of showers and storms. Behind it, temperatures immediately drop from 70s to 50s, and it’ll continue to get colder with 40s by Friday morning, which will feel like 30s due to the strong north winds!

Futurecast Friday at 6 a.m.

Widespread rain lingers through much of Friday morning, then tapers in the afternoon. It should be a good soaking for the entire region with likely more than half an inch for most, and some areas receiving more than one inch of rain.

Forecast rain totals through Friday at 3 p.m.

Some light showers may drift through Saturday, then Sunday is mostly dry. Temperatures will be quite cold all the way through Monday with highs in the 50s.

Houston 7-day forecast