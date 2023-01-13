HOUSTON (CW39) – It is the mission of CATAPULT to facilitate a lifestyle of health and fitness to physically challenged individuals, so that they may meet their personal goals. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is joined by Jarrett Hubert to break down the forecast for Sunday’s race.

Team Catapult upcoming Gala: https://teamcatapult.org/2023gala

If you want to join the team or become a guide, you can hop in during one of their weekly workouts. For dates and time click HERE. It is critical that guides are diligent, detail-oriented individuals striving to help our athletes train and achieve their athletic goals!

Send your best regards to Team Catapult participants at they hit the course this Sunday!