Marchs in Houston generally averages out with a high of 72 degrees and a low of 53 degrees. Normal rainfall adds up on average to be near 3.2 inches when we look back at years in the past. How does March 2022 stack up with our local climatology?

From the beginning of the year our CW39 weather team was forecasting for La Nina conditions to remain intact for our region. This global setup typically calls for an above average and drier than normal regime for the south-central part of the state of Texas.

Did March unfold as planned? Yes.

We have experienced more above average days this month than we have below average days. Our warmest days recorded were Saturday the 26th and Sunday the 27th where highs soared to 85 degrees.

March 8th was our coldest day where temperatures remained cool, 52 degrees at the Hobby Airport. Our running average for high temperatures in March 2022 is 74 degrees, putting it 2 degrees above our climatological records.

Did we freeze? Just for a bit!

The Hobby Airport only saw ONE night where lows dropped to the freezing point. On March 12th. We fell to 32 degrees that night, and that night only.

Our precipitation total for the month is 2.01 inches. This is near 1 inch below normal. 18 of our days were dry, while 8 received measurable rainfall. 5 days of trace amounts were reported.