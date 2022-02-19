HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Temperatures are on this chilly side this Saturday morning, but not nearly as cool as what we experienced the immediate morning following the passage of the cold front late week. Milder conditions with temperatures in the 40s between now and 10 a.m. Winds have calmed significantly from gusts up to 36 mph along the coast at this time yesterday to peak gusts near 15 today. Much more tolerable for any morning Mardi Gras celebrations.

CW39 Weather: 24 hour temperature change

Left over king cake and a large coffee is a staple breakfast to keep the energy of parade goers going throughout the Mardi Gras season. Since it is a cool start today, opt for the extra hot cup of joe over your iced latte. No hazards in our weather for today but be careful! There could be something lurking in that delicious slice of cinnamon cake, A BABY!

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin gets to slicing with local chef and bakery owner of these featured cakes. They break down the meaning of the baby. Bon appetite!

CW39 Weather: Weekend in Galveston | Mardi Gras events

One event going on today is the Jolly Jester Jaunt 5K. Start time is 11:00 a.m. and temperatures will warm into the low 50s by that time with calming winds 10-13 mph out of the NE. We stay dry all throughout the day with highs reaching the upper 50s. Partly cloudy by the late evening and into the night with a low of 52 degrees for the island.