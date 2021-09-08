MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing rain chances with tropical moisture

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is helping to increase tropical moisture across the state today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Watch for a few showers to push onshore this morning. Rain chances increase to 50% during the afternoon. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible, and the storms will generally drift inland by the evening.

With the extra rain and clouds, highs will be slightly below average in the upper 80s. Factoring in humidity though, it’ll feel like the upper 90s.

A few lingering showers are possible tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

The Gulf low heads toward the Panhandle Thursday, and passing showers are possible through the day for us. The low has a 50% chance of becoming tropical, but it should not be a big wind or flooding event. The main impacts from the system will be scattered downpours.

Most of the downpours will be in the day and early evening Thursday. Showers will be tapering of just in time for the Bucs season opener at 8:20pm. For any of the pre-game festivities, make sure to bring along the rain gear.

Rain chances drop slightly to 40% Friday, and the weekend looks drier and hotter with 30% chance of rain each day.