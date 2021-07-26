Mayor Turner to hold news conference about disparities in communities of color post-Harvey

HOUSTON (CW39) Mayor Sylvester is holding a press conference Monday morning to discuss disparities in historic neighbor hoods of color post Hurricane Harvey.

WHAT: Mayor Sylvester Turner will join residents of Pleasantville, Sagemont, and other communities to discuss the disparities in how some neighborhoods, including historic communities of color, are being treated by the post-Harvey Home rebuilding program through the Texas General Land Office.
WHEN: 10 a.m.
Monday, July 26, 2021
WHERE: Houston City Hall Legacy Room 
901 Bagby, 1st floor
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The news conference is open to credentialed media and invited guests.
It also will be broadcast live on HTV Comcast Ch.16 and livestreamed on social media platforms 
 

