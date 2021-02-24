Mayor Turner will distribute “Operation BBQ Relief’s” 9 millionth meal

HOUSTON (CW39) Wednesday, February 24th Mayor Turner will join volunteers at a drive-thru in NW Houston to distribute Operation BBQ Relief’s 9th million meal.

The distribution is a city-wide effort between the City of Houston, CrowdSource Rescue, Operation BBQ Relief, Council Members Kamin and Peck, the Houston Police Department, The Salvation Army, Houston Metro, Houston Parks and Recreation, and the Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 24

11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Northwest Mall (southside)

9500 Hempstead Rd.

Operation BBQ Relief is cooking meals 24 hours-a-day at Houston Parks and Recreation Department Metropolitan Multi-Services Center.