HOUSTON (KIAH) — The weather for the last day of the Memorial Day weekend should be exactly like the previous two days: warm, breezy with a small chance of rain.

Just like Saturday and Sunday, Monday is looking like another warm day with temperatures reaching the low 90s. There will be a breeze of about 10 to 15 miles per hour and rain chances are about 10%.

Monday night will get down to the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies with that southeastern breeze slowing down from 20 mph down to 5 to 10 after midnight.

Tomorrow, we should see more of the same of warm weather, but there might be a rain storm that may pop up, with rain chances increasing to 20%.