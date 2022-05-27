HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a day of cool, comfortable weather, the heat is coming back this Memorial Day weekend.

Friday morning will have temperatures around 72 degrees before warming up to highs in the low 90s, depending on where you live in the region. Houston is going to be at a high of 94 degrees, while a bit cooler in Galveston, around 89 degrees.

At night, lows are expected to be in the low 70s in Houston, while areas to the north and east will drop to the high to mid-60s. Cleveland will be the lowest at 64 degrees.

The winds will be pretty calm this weekend, only going five to 10 miles per hour on Friday and increasing slightly on Saturday to about 15 miles per hour.

Saturday and Sunday will be almost similar, with highs ranging from the mid-80s to the mid-90s, with the highest at 97 degrees on Saturday. The lows are ranging from 69 degrees to 78.

As for any rain in the forecast, there might be some storms that could pop up on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday should be pretty clear of any rain threats in southeast Texas.

Monday, which is Memorial Day, should be more of the same. The highs should be around 86 to 93 degrees, and lows in the 70s, with little to no rain in the forecast.