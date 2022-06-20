HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Houston has finally joined the 100-degree club for the first time this year! Both the Hobby and Bush airport recorded 100 degrees for a high temperature yesterday. Today will be very similar as highs are expected to soar to near 100 degrees by the afternoon.

In 2021, although we had plenty of hot days as well, our air temperature never hit triple digits at the Bush Airport. August 29, 2020 was the last time the Bush Airport recorded 100 degrees before yesterday afternoon.

Today is also Ozone Action Day! Due to the presence of high ozone pollution and high temperatures TCEQ is urging you to share a ride walk or ride a bicycle instead of driving, take your lunch to work and

avoid drive through lanes, conserve energy and keep your vehicle properly tuned.

The urge to stay in shape may drive you to attempt to endure the Texas heat during the upcoming summer months, but we need to be sure that we are placing just as much focus on our health as we are on our fitness goals.

I spoke with fitness expert, wellness coach, and author Mike Matthews for some tips and insight on how our body reacts in the extreme heat.

Mike says, “Your workouts just feel harder, and a lot of that has to do with blood flow, and what your body must do to try and bring its temperature down. It is going to divert blood flow from your brain. It is going to want to have more blood flow near the surface of the skin to bring temperature down. That places a unique stain on the cardiovascular system.”

Mike also mentioned that the extreme heat is much more taxing on the body than extreme cold due to these reasons.

The heat is nothing to mess with… Heat-related illnesses can turn serious fast. It is important to know the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Dizziness, excessive sweating, clammy skin, and muscle cramps are signs of heat exhaustion. If this occurs get to a cool place, drink water, and use a cold compress.

If you experience a throbbing headache, hot dry skin, a strong pulse, you may be having a heat stroke. Heat strokes are life threatening and you should call 9-1-1 immediately.