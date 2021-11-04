Messy weather clears by weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Not too many changes for the long term forecast, with much more Fall-like weather in store to end the week and a gradual warming trend beginning by the beginning of next week.
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Thursday will see another chance of rain and chilly temperatures to get the day started but the bigger changes come the day after. On Friday mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.
SATURDAY
Saturday is likely to be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Mostly clear skies expected Saturday night with a low around 48 degrees.
SUNDAY
Then on Sunday skies will remain mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and another mostly clear sky at night with a low around 54 degrees.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- UK is 1st to authorize Merck’s anti-COVID pillBritain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck’s coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
- Road Rules: What to do if you are in an accidentHOUSTON (KIAH) – Today’s edition of Road Rules is sponsored by the Makaram Law Firm. CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe talks with Sgt. Dashana Cheek with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the Road Rule of the day. WHAT TO DO IF YOU GET IN AN ACCIDENT “The first thing you want to think about is always going to […]
- #ICYMI: HPD officer charged with sexual assault of a child, investigation into inmate’s death, Astroworld this weekendHere’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.
- Dolphins say they were doing ‘due diligence’ on Deshaun WatsonMiami considered making a trade with Houston for Deshaun Watson but did not ask his accusers to sign nondisclosure agreements in the hopes of resolving the sexual assault and misconduct cases against the embattled quarterback, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday.
- Messy Houston weather clears by weekendHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Not too many changes for the long term forecast, with much more Fall-like weather in store to end the week and a gradual warming trend beginning by the beginning of next week. HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Thursday will see another chance of rain and chilly temperatures to get the day started but […]