Messy Houston weather clears by weekend

No Wait Weather

Messy weather clears by weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Not too many changes for the long term forecast, with much more Fall-like weather in store to end the week and a gradual warming trend beginning by the beginning of next week.

KIAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Thursday will see another chance of rain and chilly temperatures to get the day started but the bigger changes come the day after. On Friday mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.

SATURDAY

Saturday is likely to be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Mostly clear skies expected Saturday night with a low around 48 degrees.

SUNDAY

Then on Sunday skies will remain mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and another mostly clear sky at night with a low around 54 degrees.

KIAH

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss