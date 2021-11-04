Messy weather clears by weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Not too many changes for the long term forecast, with much more Fall-like weather in store to end the week and a gradual warming trend beginning by the beginning of next week.

KIAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Thursday will see another chance of rain and chilly temperatures to get the day started but the bigger changes come the day after. On Friday mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.

SATURDAY

Saturday is likely to be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Mostly clear skies expected Saturday night with a low around 48 degrees.

SUNDAY

Then on Sunday skies will remain mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and another mostly clear sky at night with a low around 54 degrees.

