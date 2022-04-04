HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Students at Dularge Elementary watched Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin’s coverage on Hurricane Ida and had questions prepared to be answered as she spoke to the class about what is is like to be a METEOROLOGIST! The town is still recovering from the Cat 4 hurricane that impacted their town. Both serious, and silly questions were asked by the students during the morning weather session.

