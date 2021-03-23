Mid-week rain to help alleviate drought conditions in SE TX

HOUSTON (CW39) – An abnormally dry weather pattern continues for southeastern Texas; many are looking forward to relief to come in the form of shower and thunderstorm activity this week. According to the Texas state drought monitor Harris county is currently regarded as D0, or abnormally dry. Our annual rainfall is currently sitting at 2.56 inches below normal. In the case of abnormally dry conditions Harris county can expect the following impacts: producers may have to begin supplemental feeding for livestock, postponed planting, stunted forage germination; reduced hay cutting, and increased grass fires. As of now this is the 26th driest year to date for Harris County.

Drought conditions amplify to our south and west. In Brazoria County, they are sitting at 3.7 inches below their annual average rainfall. This is their 11th driest year to date. D1 and D2 drought conditions are being seen, putting portions of Brazoria county in a moderate and severe drought. Impacts for D1 (moderate) drought include: stunted dryland crops, early cattle sales, and increased wildfire frequency. D2 (severe) drought impacts include: very poor pasture conditions, hard soil that hinders planting, decreased crop yields, wildfire danger is severe, burn bans are implemented.

Although the rain last night and the forecasted rain this week will bring improvements to drought conditions, long-term and short-term models still project southeastern Texas to remain drier than average for this season. This is typical for this time of year across southern TX when a La Nina pattern sets up.

La Nina impacts around the world:

Catastrophic flood events in Australia become more common. (We are seeing massive flooding take place there right now!)

The fishing industry in western South America improves as upwelling brings up cold water to the surface. This colder water is nutrient dense and full of plankton!

La Nina translates to “little girl”.