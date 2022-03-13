HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Morning conditions are milder today, and the sun is shining bright! A nice treat after losing an hour of sleep. This afternoon will be gorgeous! Temperatures will rise into the middle 60s under clear and sunny skies. Cloud cover will slowly build in tonight as lows drop into the middle 50s.

CW39 Weather

This evening’s concert at the rodeo will feature Dierks Bentley! Your 7 p.m. concert attire should reflect a temperature of 57 degrees and winds out of the southeast.

CW39 Weather- Rodeo Forecast

The chance for showers will arrive on Monday with the association of a cold front passing late into Monday night. This will not bring same impacts as our frontal passage this past weekend.

Highs will rise on to mid 70s by Monday afternoon with shower and thunderstorm activity alike. 7 p.m. to midnight will bring the highest rain chances. Switch out the cowboy boots for the rain boots. Near 1-1.5 inches expected. Rain starts off isolated in natures, with growing coverage throughout the night. We start with isolated chances, then slightly more widespread as the frontal boundary approaches.

CW39 Weather

However, storms that do develop will have to potential to become strong. This will mostly hold true for our northern counties, but one or two may sneak south of I-10. A slight risk for severe weather has been issued for Monday afternoon and evening for east-central Texas. Gusty winds and the potential for hail are the hazards. A slight risk is a level 2/5 on our “severe weather scale”. Stay weather aware for the concert and your commute home!