Mild temps with showers this week

We had some much needed rain over the weekend, and we'll get more rain chances this week. Temperatures will be warming up by Wednesday, with a high up to 90 degrees. And then a system will bring us the best chance for rain on Thursday.

Today, expect a 20% for scattered showers, and temps around 80 degrees. Tomorrow, similar day but even warmer!

For now, the Easter bunny is still out, thinking about the forecast. Models don't have a good handle on rain chances, so for now, I'm just keeping a 20% chance for showers, but that might change. Stay tuned to details. Either way, stay home, please don't plan any big Easter egg hunt with neighbors or friends. This time is key to social distance and stay home.