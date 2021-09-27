MLB Series forecast: Rays at Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – After a tough loss yesterday, our Houston Astros will get a day off before getting right into the start of a new series come Tuesday evening.

This week they Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays for a 3 game series on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening. Keep the rain gear handy for all three nights for the walk to Minute Maid Stadium. The rainiest of the three nights looks to be Thursday, for the final game. Temperatures will be mild, but the air will be muggy. Near 80 for the first pitch every night for the upcoming series.

The Rays currently sit in 1st for the AL East with a record 97W-59L. Astros stand at 91W- 65L.