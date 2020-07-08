Local Mom Teaches About Hurricanes With New Book

A local mom wants to teach children about how storms are named.

Julie Beasley talks to Maria Sotolongo about her new book called “My name is a Hurricane?”. It follows the story of a boy who finds out he shares his name with a hurricane. He wonders why this happened, and whether he should change his name. It’s a sweet, fun story that’s also educational.

Beasly wrote another book about weather, called “H is for Harvey”, which helped kids focus on the positive aspects of the storm. She told Maria that she didn’t set out to write another book about hurricanes. It happened organically, and we’re so glad it did. You can pre-order now on amazon, and it will be out in August at Barnes and Noble as well.

