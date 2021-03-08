Monday, March 8: Houston high school student gives away allergy free food to storm victims

A new study shows eating seven servings of fruits and vegetables a day may cut the risk of death by 42%.

HOUSTON (CW39) Many families are still recovering from the winter storm that caused the city to come to a grinding halt a few weeks ago. On Monday, March 8th a Houston high school student will be passing out complimentary allergen free food samples to those who are in need.

The food, which includes waffle mix, blueberry muffin mix and other items, is being donated by

Hungry Harry’s, a food maker in the Chicago area. Indrani, who founded Allergy Friendly Choices is working with the food pantry at West Houston Assistance Ministries (WHAM) to distribute the items, which holds several food distribution events during the week.

Indrani is actively involved with FARE (Food Allergy Research and Education), which is the

world’s largest food allergy advocacy group and the largest non-government funder of food

allergy research.

According to FARE, 32 million Americans are allergic to various food items, including milk, eggs,

peanuts, shellfish, soy, wheat, tree nuts, and sesame.

DETAILS FOR MONDAY’S EVENT:

WHEN: MONDAY, March 8, 2021

TIME: 9:30am to 11:00am

WHERE: WHAM – 10501 Meadowglen Lane, Houston, TX 77042