HOUSTON (KIAH) – A cold front moves through Houston late Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing scattered showers and storms, some of which may be strong.

Severe weather outlook through Monday night

The Storm Prediction Center indicates a low (marginal) risk for severe storms in Southeast Texas. For the most part, the only severe weather threat is potential for large hail. Damaging winds and tornadoes are not anticipated.

Severe weather outlook through Monday night

After Tuesday morning, most rain will depart for the second half of the day. Temperatures dip Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Houston 7-day forecast