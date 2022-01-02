Montgomery County, Texas (KIAH) – A Hard Freeze Warning is now in effect from midnight Monday morning till 10 a.m. (CST) Monday morning. For the hard freeze warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22° is expected.

For the freeze warning, sub-freezing temperatures could be as low as 26°.

Areas impacted include:

Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, Burleson, Brazos and Grimes counties.

Severe Hard Freeze impacts

Impacts we could see include frost and freeze conditions that will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Precautionary/preparedness actions to take now include:

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. You could prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes by wrapping outdoor pipes. Drain sinks and running sources, or allow water sources to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.