More Fall-like weather in 7-Day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Some clouds and perhaps light precipitation likely through the region on Thursday night into Friday, with general clearing from north to south through the day.

How much and how soon will impact high temp forecasts on Friday Although in general expect some decent warming as temperatures rebound from near 40s to mid 50s into the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon.

This will make for a beautiful Friday which will hold into the weekend with clear skies and light winds, as temperatures slowly rise a bit more each day. We should see a return to near 80 degrees for highs to start the week.

In general, dry and pleasant weather remains in store through at least midweek ahead of the next, perhaps stronger, cold front still on track to bring clouds and rain back into the forecast next Thursday/Friday.

