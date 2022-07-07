HOUSTON (KIAH) — More heat is in the forecast on Thursday across southeast Texas, with highs reaching just below triple digits.

The hot weather will have some areas in the Houston area pushing 100 degrees, especially up north in Conroe and Huntsville. But it will be a bit cooler – if you call 93 degrees cool – around Galveston.

There are some scattered storms that could pop up across the area this afternoon, but they’ll be small and infrequent.

And don’t expect any big relief from the heat anytime soon. Temperatures are expected to rise to 104 degrees later this week, with lows ranging from the high 70s to the mid 80s.

Remember to be safe in the hot weather, like taking breaks while working outside, not leaving your loved ones and pets in hot cars and to drink lots of water while outside.