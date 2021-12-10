HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record heat is the focus for local temperatures today. Southeast Texas tied or broke multiple records Thursday and Friday and it is going to get even hotter.

Record highs for Thursday were recorded in the month of December. At Houston IAH, it was measured at 85°. At Houston Hobby, it will be 87°.

The afternoon high in Houston for Friday is expected to reach 85°. Normal highs for Houston on this day is 66°.

Houston gets a break from the heat this weekend as a cold front rolls through late Friday night. Friday night into Saturday morning, it will bring some showers and potentially some embedded thunderstorms. Weekend temperatures will be near or a little below seasonal averages.

This cooler break does not look exceptionally strong, nor does it look like it will last very long. The warmup returns early next week. Here is a look at your 7-day forecast.

