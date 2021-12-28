HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s going to be another day of record highs for December in Houston, but get that winter coat ready for a cold front coming this weekend.

Tuesday should see partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s and winds going to the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Later tonight, there is a small 20% chance for rain, with lows in the mid-to-high 60s.

That’s going to be the pattern for the rest of the week, although there is a chance for a shower and a thunderstorm on Friday. But temperatures should stay in the 80s.

On Saturday, New Year’s Day, the weather will change dramatically, as a cold front is expected to pass through that day, bringing a possible storm in the late afternoon and much colder temps. Expect a high around 80 and lows in the 50s by evening.

Then it gets to typical January weather for the next few days, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.