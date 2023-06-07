HOUSTON (KIAH) – Isolated thunderstorms will pop up Wednesday afternoon, but the rain coverage will be less than what Houston has experienced the last few days.

A disturbance (area of low pressure) has departed east of Texas. That disturbance was responsible for the widespread storms, at times, since the weekend. Wednesday’s storms will be isolated in nature, with an overall 30% chance during the mid to late afternoon through early evening.

Houston forecast rain chances Wednesday

Thursday, our attention turns to a “northwest flow”, which could escort storms from North and West Texas to our area. Again, coverage likely won’t be widespread, but some of the storms that form Thursday could potentially be severe, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Houston 7-day forecast

Isolated storms will be possible through Saturday. After that, a stretch of hot and rain-free days settles in.